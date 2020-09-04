Doug Ford tells people in Ontario not to share doobies

As cases of COVID-19 spike across the province, Premier Doug Ford has a message for residents, particularly those in regions with higher rates of infection: stop sharing drinks and joints.

People socializing in Peel, Toronto and Ottawa have been blamed for the virus spreading lately, with young people aged 20-39 comprising progressively more new cases.

The premier pointed out during his press briefing on Friday that, despite the fact that Bramptonites only make up three per cent of the province's population, they had accounted for 40 per cent of all new diagnoses announced that day.

The region of Peel as a whole, which hosts about nine per cent of Ontario's residents, accounted for a staggering 49 per cent.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 148 new cases of #Covid_19 confirmed over the last 24 hours, including 72 in #Peel Region. #Ontario — jc (@JMCInformation) September 4, 2020

"I'm really concerned about what's happening in Brampton... we can't have these backyard parties with people not wearing face masks," Ford said, entreating citizens to abide by public health and safety measures."Just follow the protocols, be safe, and then everyone's hunky dory, everyone's gonna be happy."

He also had some words of caution for those who have been getting a little too close and sharing things they perhaps shouldn't be with friends while socializing.

"[People] shouldn't be sharing anything. I don't care if it's those doobies, joints, whatever you want to call them, or drinks, or anything; just don't share 'em, simple. And wear a face covering," he said.

He added that anyone planning on having a "big shindig" in honour of Labour Day this weekend should "forget about it" and cancel before they put themselves and others at risk.

As mayor, you need to lead by example. Sadly the example you have been providing is why Peel Region just recorded 72 new cases of Covid, half of the new cases in the province & why Brampton continues to have most of the cases in Peel despite having a smaller population than Miss. — Peel Injured Workers (@PeelIWG) September 4, 2020

Health officials have expressed concern about the surge in positive diagnoses in Ontario's urban centres, with new case counts increasing day-over-day and hovering above the 100 mark for nine days in a row now.