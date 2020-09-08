Toronto wedding linked to at least 23 new cases of COVID-19

Four wedding-related events that took place at the end of August have resulted in at least 23 new cases of COVID-19, according to York Region Public Health.

Between Aug. 28 and 29, four events connected to the same wedding were held at a private residence in Whitchurch-Stouffville, at the Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre at 47 Baywood Road in Toronto, at the Lakshmi Narayamandir Temple at 1 Morningview Trail in Toronto, and at a private residence in Markham.

The first confirmed case as a result of these events was reported on Sept. 2, and a total of 23 people are now confirmed to have been infected to date (18 residents of York Region, four residents of Durham Region, one resident of Peel Region).

Updated Public Notice has been issued for #COVID19 exposures at a wedding celebration in #Toronto and #YorkRegion on August 28 & 29. Risk of exposure is high for attendees. More info https://t.co/ePPlt9BYp8 — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) September 6, 2020

"Anyone who attended these or other events related to this wedding are advised to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until Saturday, September 12, 2020 as they may have been exposed to the infection," public health officials say.

The public health unit says they've followed up with known close contacts of the identified cases and directed them to self-isolate for 14 days as well as go for testing, and they say they're continuing to work with the family to notify attendees about the potential exposures.

Anyone who attended any of these four events is advised to self-monitor for symptoms, seek testing (if symptomatic or concerned about exposure), and download the COVID-ALERT app.

In both Toronto and York Region, indoor wedding and funeral venues are currently allowed to operate at a maximum of 30 per cent capacity.

"As COVID-19 continues to circulate in the community," notes a release from the public health unit, "residents are reminded to follow public health advice to wash hands often, practice physical distancing, stay within their social bubble of no more than 10 people, wear a mask in indoor settings or when physical distance cannot be maintained and remain at home when ill."