COVID-19 infections are on the rise again in Ontario

A dreaded but apparently inevitable "second wave" of COVID-19 appears to be swelling toward Ontario right now as residents grow more and more comfortable with socializing under Stage 3 of the provincial government's reopening plan.

Public health officials just reported 133 new coronavirus infections across the province, marking the seventh day in a row we've seen a triple-digit increase in case numbers.

This is also the second-highest daily count we've seen since July. The highest came through on Saturday after 148 new cases of the deadly virus were recorded through Ontario's integrated Public Health Information System.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams referred to Saturday's figure as "concerning," pointing to social gatherings (particularly among young people) and a lack of respect for Stage 3 guidelines as a source of potential resurgence in some communities.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, warned similarly during a press conference on Monday that a second wave will likely hit Toronto in the coming weeks or months.

These remarks, the moderate rise in case numbers, and a rash of COVID-19 infections among retail and restaurant employees have stoked concerns about new outbreaks in Toronto, specifically, this week.

Ontario is reporting 133 cases of #COVID19—however, with 137 more resolved there is a decrease in the number of active cases. Yesterday, the province processed over 24,000 tests as we’ve now done over 3,000,000 #COVID19 tests and continue to lead the country in daily testing. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 2, 2020

Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott cautioned this morning, however, that we actually saw a decrease in the number of active cases today with 137 more cases now considered to be recovered.

With 38,506 out of 42,554 resolved cases, Ontario's overall COVID-19 recovery rate is currently sitting at 90.5 per cent.

Our mortality rate is now 6.6 per cent with 2,812 deaths recorded since January — zero of which were reported today, which is always nice to see.