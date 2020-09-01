City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 25 minutes ago
covid 19 toronto

LCBO employee in Toronto tests positive for COVID-19

Heads up, lickbo regulars: Someone who works at an LCBO location in Toronto has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Crown corporation, which controls the sale and distribution of alcohol within Ontario, announced the news in a press release late last week "out of transparency."

An employee at LCBO store #685 (located at 2803 Dundas St. W in Toronto) reportedly tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after last working a shift on August 13.

The LCBO says it was notified of the infection on August 27 and that "public health has not provided any directions or recommendations with respect to this location."

The 6,090-square-foot store in the Junction did not close as a result of the case, though the LCBO did remind customers that it has measures in place to keep everyone safe "including regular cleaning and sanitization and in-store measures that promote physical distancing."

"It has been two weeks since they last worked in-store on Thursday, August 13, 2020 and we wish them well as they rest at home," wrote the LCBO press office in a release. 

"This general notice is being provided out of transparency."

Anyone who recently visited the store, which can be found at the base of the DUKE Condos building on Dundas near Keele Street, and is experiencing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus can visit the Ontario government's COVID-19 self-assessment site or their doctor for instructions on how to proceed.

Lead photo by

LCBO Media Centre

