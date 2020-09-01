Two restaurants at Sherway Gardens report COVID-19 infections among staff

Not one, but two restaurants at Etobicoke's CF Sherway Gardens have unfortunately had staff members test positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

At least one employee at the shopping centre's Keg Steakhouse was infected, but the total number is unconfirmed. The location temporarily closed down for a deep cleaning and sanitation, and reopened at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The second affected eatery was the mall's JOEY — the same chain that had another worker at its Yorkdale Mall outpost likewise come down with the communicable disease, as reported just yesterday.

A representative from JOEY told 680 News that the patient's last shift was on August 24, and that it had also volunarily closed for a deep clean once it became aware of the infection, though it has since reopened.

They added that all other staffers are being "closely monitored" for symptoms. Public Health and Cadillac Fairview (CF), the mall's principal company, have also been contacted about both incidents.

In a statement to media, CF said that it will continue with the disinfection protocols it has in place for high-touch points throughout the facility.

"At this point in time Public Health has advised that no further action is required and the building can remain open for business," it said.

The Foot Locker at Yorkdale Mall and a downtown LCBO are among other retailers in the city that have cited cases among staff this week.

Dundas West bar Swan Dive also voluntarily shut down after two customers were found to have the virus.

Meanwhile, health officials are attributing a slight uptick in positive diagnoses provincewide to (young) people going out and socializing too much without properly abiding by safety guidelines like physical distancing and mask wearing.