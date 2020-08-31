An employee at the JOEY restaurant in Yorkdale Mall just tested positive for COVID-19

Another business within Toronto's sprawling Yorkdale Shopping Centre had to temporarily close, according to mall management, on account of a COVID-19 infection.

Yorkdale confirmed on Monday that an employee of its multi-level JOEY restaurant had tested positive for the virus after last working a shift on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The restaurant only notified mall management of the case today, but has reportedly reopened after closing down for deep sanitization over the weekend.

"We can confirm there has been an isolated case where the individual contracted it away from the restaurant," said the Vancouver-based restaurant chain in a statement, noting that the employee is now self-isolating.

"Zero transmission has been detected due to extensive safety protocols in place."

Yorkdale said in a statement of its own that JOEY closed down voluntarily after learning of the case, and that a mall operations team "performed a deep cleaning of all exterior surface areas in addition to frequent cleaning of all high-touch and high-traffic areas."

#BREAKING - Foot Locker tells me “That a couple of our team members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Toronto Yorkdale location” The company refused to say how many. The Yorkdale Foot Locker temporarily closed on Friday for cleaning after one employee tested positive pic.twitter.com/ORm8akfLwX — Richard Southern (@richard680news) August 31, 2020

The shopping centre, Canada's third-largest, similarly said in an email to all tenants on Friday that it had fully disinfected common areas and customer touch points "in compliance with PHAC's pandemic cleaning protocols" after a separate worker in the mall was diagnosed with COVID-19.

It was later revealed that the employee in that case worked at Foot Locker inside Yorkdale, and that multiple employees had actually tested positive for the deadly virus.

The footwear retailer told 680 News on Monday that "a couple of our team members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Toronto Yorkdale location," but would not confirm how many.