City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yorkdale mall covid

An employee at the JOEY restaurant in Yorkdale Mall just tested positive for COVID-19

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another business within Toronto's sprawling Yorkdale Shopping Centre had to temporarily close, according to mall management, on account of a COVID-19 infection.

Yorkdale confirmed on Monday that an employee of its multi-level JOEY restaurant had tested positive for the virus after last working a shift on Thursday, Aug. 27.

The restaurant only notified mall management of the case today, but has reportedly reopened after closing down for deep sanitization over the weekend.

"We can confirm there has been an isolated case where the individual contracted it away from the restaurant," said the Vancouver-based restaurant chain in a statement, noting that the employee is now self-isolating.

"Zero transmission has been detected due to extensive safety protocols in place."

Yorkdale said in a statement of its own that JOEY closed down voluntarily after learning of the case, and that a mall operations team "performed a deep cleaning of all exterior surface areas in addition to frequent cleaning of all high-touch and high-traffic areas."

The shopping centre, Canada's third-largest, similarly said in an email to all tenants on Friday that it had fully disinfected common areas and customer touch points "in compliance with PHAC's pandemic cleaning protocols" after a separate worker in the mall was diagnosed with COVID-19.

It was later revealed that the employee in that case worked at Foot Locker inside Yorkdale, and that multiple employees had actually tested positive for the deadly virus.

The footwear retailer told 680 News on Monday that "a couple of our team members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Toronto Yorkdale location," but would not confirm how many.

Lead photo by

Yorkdale Mall

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto health officials say a second wave of COVID-19 is inevitable

Toronto landlord and tenants in legal fight over $55K in unpaid rent

The history of the 100-year-old Leuty Lifeguard Station in Toronto

An employee at the JOEY restaurant in Yorkdale Mall just tested positive for COVID-19

Vandals decapitate Virgin Mary statue outside Toronto church

Two controversial homeless shelters in Toronto are now vacant

Videos capture violent police takedown of Black man at Toronto protest

Drivers stunned as plane makes emergency landing on Toronto highway