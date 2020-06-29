City
Kirti Vyas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto photo radar

Someone just stole an 800-pound photo radar camera from a Toronto intersection

City
Kirti Vyas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has a bit of a reputation with people stealing things around the city but one unusually strong thief seems to have taken the cake.

Toronto Police are investigating after an 800-pound photo radar speed camera was stolen from a Parkdale neighbourhood earlier this month.

The city-owned camera was installed at the intersection of Jameson  and Queen.

Investigators believe the camera was stolen sometime between June 10 and 12.

It seems quite coincidental that the news of this theft comes right after Mayor John Tory announced that the city will begin issuing tickets to speeding drivers using these cameras.

The initiative is part of Toronto's VisionZero road safety campaign.

There are currently 50 Automated Speed Enforcement cameras installed (well, now 49) across the city — two per ward. 

According to Toronto Police, the 800-pound device typically requires a hydraulic lift to move it. So this individual is either extremely strong or they had a little help in stealing the camera.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The towing industry in Ontario is getting a major overhaul after wave of violence

Someone just stole an 800-pound photo radar camera from a Toronto intersection

New COVID-19 cases in Ontario spike after more of the province enters Stage 2

It's going to feel like 37 C in Toronto this week

What's open and closed on Canada Day 2020 in Toronto

How to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto for 2020

Abolish the Police protest and teach-in takes over Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto

Questions persist after video shows Toronto cops stopping Black bike courier