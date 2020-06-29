Someone just stole an 800-pound photo radar camera from a Toronto intersection

Toronto has a bit of a reputation with people stealing things around the city but one unusually strong thief seems to have taken the cake.

Toronto Police are investigating after an 800-pound photo radar speed camera was stolen from a Parkdale neighbourhood earlier this month.

The city-owned camera was installed at the intersection of Jameson and Queen.

Investigators believe the camera was stolen sometime between June 10 and 12.

It seems quite coincidental that the news of this theft comes right after Mayor John Tory announced that the city will begin issuing tickets to speeding drivers using these cameras.

The initiative is part of Toronto's VisionZero road safety campaign.

Starting July 6, the City’s 50 Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras will start ticketing drivers who are caught travelling in excess of the posted speed limit. ASE is one of the many tools in our #VisionZero toolbox intended to reduce speeding in our city and save lives. pic.twitter.com/BveMRpTSUH — John Tory (@JohnTory) June 26, 2020

There are currently 50 Automated Speed Enforcement cameras installed (well, now 49) across the city — two per ward.

According to Toronto Police, the 800-pound device typically requires a hydraulic lift to move it. So this individual is either extremely strong or they had a little help in stealing the camera.