Toronto launches new road safety campaign ahead of winter months

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto just launched a new road safety campaign ahead of the dark and stormy winter months in hopes of reducing pedestrian collisions.

The public education campaign — which can be seen online, on TV, on posters in buses, transit shelters and elevator screens in city-owned buildings as well as heard on the radio — challenges drivers to "take another look."

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the launch of the campaign at a press conference earlier today, saying "this time of year is one of the most dangerous times of year for pedestrians and cyclists."

Tory explained that Sunday's time change, more hours of darkness and worsening weather conditions all contribute to making Toronto's roads more dangerous throughout the winter. 

According to City statistics, pedestrian injuries and fatalities due to collisions increase by more 30 per cent between November and March, a statistic plastered on many of the ad campaign posters around the city. 

During the press conference, Tory said the campaign is inspired by other cities who've had success with similar initiatives, including one in New York City. 

The new campaign will also be accompanied by a one-week safety blitz by Toronto Police, where they'll focus their enforcement resources on speeding and impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving.

During this morning's press conference, the mayor also announced a plan to reduce speed limits on 250 kilometres of streets in Toronto by the end of 2019. Almost 50 roads in the city will see speed limit reductions of 10 km/h.

At least 30 pedestrians have died in collision-related accidents so far this year in Toronto. And in 2018, a total of 41 pedestrians and five cyclists died on Toronto's roads, which was a new all-time high for the city.

The campaign, safety blitz and speed limit reductions are all part of Vision Zero 2.0, the city's updated plan to bring collision-related pedestrian and cyclist deaths down to zero.

"As the ad campaign makes clear, we need drivers to pay extra attention," Tory tweeted about the campaign

"Their behaviour, attention and vigilance when behind the wheel, especially when it is difficult for us all to see on the roads, can and will save lives"

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

