cannabis ontario

Here are all the cannabis stores that have opened in Toronto since the pandemic started

Cannabis stores continue to open in Toronto at a brisk pace. The AGCO is still granting retail store authorizations, meaning the list of legal weed shops under the Ontario Cannabis Store has grown significantly since the first wave of legalization. 

There are now dozens in Toronto alone — a pretty big jump from this time last year when there were just five scattered around downtown. 

Here are all the cannabis stores that have opened in Toronto since the pandemic started.

One Plant

This glassy store replaced the old Zimmerman's Fairland grocery store in Kensington. It was (controversially) co-founded by former OPP commissioner Julian Fantino, who has since resigned from the company. 

Canyon Cannabis

Based in Toronto, Canyon now has its first location near Trinity Bellwoods Park. It has more locations planned for High Park and the Beaches 

Bodega

This indie weed store on Lower Ossington is one of the only Black-owned legal cannabis shops in the city. 

Tokyo Smoke on Queen

Following the opening of the first legal outpost at Yonge and Dundas, Tokyo Smoke has opened a shop by Queen and Dufferin. 

Tokyo Smoke on Bloor

The Koreatown outpost of the Tokyo Smoke brand has a room called 'Houseplant', which is essentially a cozy living room for stoners. 

Satica Cannabis Co.

You can get cannabis beverages and all the other usual weed products from this Annex shop.

Miss Jones

Located right on Fort York is this new brand with locations across Ontario, with this flagship just steps away from the folks at CityPlace.

Bonnefire

Replacing the BMV bookstore by Queen and University is this woodsy, two-storey shop selling cannabis products. 

Hobo Cannabis Company

Born in Vancouver, the Hobo Cannabis brand from the Donnelly Group has launched its first Toronto store by Yonge-Dundas Square. There are plenty more slated for the city. 

Body and Spirit Cannabis

Sitting right on the main drag by Yonge and Dundas, Body and Spirit conveniently sits under the Indian restaurant Joe's Buffet Palace (and right next to Zanzibar, if that's your thing).

cannabis stores toronto

Many new cannabis stores, like One Plant in Kensington, launched during Toronto's lockdown. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Friendly Stranger on Church

After advocating for legal cannabis since 1994, Toronto's foremost head shop is finally selling legal weed. This location at the corner of Church and Wellesley is one of many more planned.

The Green Closet

Head to Regent Park for this store selling infused drinks and other cannabis products. 

Canna Cabana on Parliament

Following its first arrival at Yonge and College, this huge Alberta-based brand owned by High Tide Inc. now has a location in Cabbagetown.

Hi Class

Canna Clinic, the illegal weed store that got raided multiple times, is no more. In its place is this local weed store, now serving the weed-smokers of Forest Hill.

Budders Cannabis

Situated in the Junction is this shop that appears to be going above and beyond some other stores by offering cooking equipment for your cannabis recipe needs and their own product review channel. 

Alchemy

The only weed store inside a shipping container, this fascinating store at Dufferin and Castlefield comes replete with a skylight, tropical plants, trippy window kaleidoscopes, and of course, weed. 

Canvas Cannabis

The sixth legal weed store to open in Toronto, this Danforth shop marked the first in the city to be woman-owned

Canvas Cannabis on Weston

Weston-Mount Dennis now has the second outpost of the Danforth version that is equally sunny and green as the first. 

Sessions Cannabis

Get everything you need for your sesh from this shop in the Upper Beaches. This brand has multiple locations across Ontario. 

Shiny Bud

Conveniently located in a plaza with a Bulk Barn (for snacks) and a Sleep Country (for naps) is this weed store selling an array of cannabis goods. 

Local Cannabis

Head to this squat plaza shop off Kennedy Road to visit Scarborough's first and only legal cannabis store.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Tokyo Smoke

