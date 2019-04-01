Here's a list of all the cannabis stores now open in Ontario

Cannabis stores are officially open all across Ontario. Not all of them, though. Out of the 23 stores that have applied for retail licenses province-wide, less than half are selling weed to customers today.

Sorry Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Oshawa, and Sudbury—looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer for your re-up.

Here are the cannabis stores now open in Ontario.

Toronto

People lined up overnight and this morning to get into the first legal pot retailer in Toronto. Located just steps from Osgoode station, this former New Era hat store spans three floors with flowers, oils and accessories.

Brampton

Popping the legal weed cherry in what's aptly known as Ontario's 'Flower City', Ganjika takes over what was once a drive-thru Burger King, not far from the Brampton GO.

London

After three months of planning, this pot store opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a line outside the door. Spot it on Wonderland Road from its massive mural or its bright green sweatshirt-wearing staff.

Ottawa

The super touristy Byward Market just got a lot more fun. This store offers six different categories of product, like 'Boost', 'Arourt', and 'Mellow', so you can get exactly what kind of vibe you're looking for.

This brand comes by way of Vancouver's Donnelly Group, the same people behind the Walrus Pub and Death & Taxes. On top of this store on Bank Street, Hobo will have 12 locations across Canada soon.

People apparently couldn't wait for this store to open—there was a "minor" break-in at Superette this weekend, according to the Ottawa Citizen. It seems the store has recovered; they've been selling weed since this morning.

Kingston

Arriving in the 175-year-old Smith Robinson, this Calgary-based brand franchise is selling tons of product, including stuff from Up Cannabis, the company that's partly owned by members of The Tragically Hip.

St. Catharines

This store describes itself as a family-owned operation. Selling more than 53 strains of flower, Niagara Herbalist was the first store in the western region of Ontario to apply for a retail license.

Burlington

Occupying a 4,600 square-foot unit in a plaza on Fairview Street, this might be the biggest legal store in the country right now. People lined up outside all morning to get into RELM, where inside, big golden balloons spelled out what we were all thinking: "FINALLY".