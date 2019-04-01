City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cannabis stores ontario

Here's a list of all the cannabis stores now open in Ontario

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cannabis stores are officially open all across Ontario. Not all of them, though. Out of the 23 stores that have applied for retail licenses province-wide, less than half are selling weed to customers today.

Sorry Ajax, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Oshawa, and Sudbury—looks like you'll have to wait a bit longer for your re-up. 

Here are the cannabis stores now open in Ontario. 

Toronto
Hunny Pot

People lined up overnight and this morning to get into the first legal pot retailer in Toronto. Located just steps from Osgoode station, this former New Era hat store spans three floors with flowers, oils and accessories. 

Brampton
Ganjika House

Popping the legal weed cherry in what's aptly known as Ontario's 'Flower City', Ganjika takes over what was once a drive-thru Burger King, not far from the Brampton GO. 

London
Central Cannabis

After three months of planning, this pot store opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a line outside the door. Spot it on Wonderland Road from its massive mural or its bright green sweatshirt-wearing staff. 

Ottawa
Fire & Flower York Street Cannabis

The super touristy Byward Market just got a lot more fun. This store offers six different categories of product, like 'Boost', 'Arourt', and 'Mellow', so you can get exactly what kind of vibe you're looking for.

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store

This brand comes by way of Vancouver's Donnelly Group, the same people behind the Walrus Pub and Death & Taxes. On top of this store on Bank Street, Hobo will have 12 locations across Canada soon. 

Superette

People apparently couldn't wait for this store to open—there was a  "minor" break-in at Superette this weekend, according to the Ottawa Citizen. It seems the store has recovered; they've been selling weed since this morning.

Kingston
SpiritLeaf

Arriving in the 175-year-old Smith Robinson, this Calgary-based brand franchise is selling tons of product, including stuff from Up Cannabis, the company that's partly owned by members of The Tragically Hip.

St. Catharines
The Niagara Herbalist

This store describes itself as a family-owned operation. Selling more than 53 strains of flower, Niagara Herbalist was the first store in the western region of Ontario to apply for a retail license. 

Burlington
RELM Cannabis Co.

Occupying a 4,600 square-foot unit in a plaza on Fairview Street, this might be the biggest legal store in the country right now. People lined up outside all morning to get into RELM, where inside, big golden balloons spelled out what we were all thinking: "FINALLY". 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

GO Transit fares are about to get cheaper and more expensive

Here's a list of all the cannabis stores now open in Ontario

Passengers upset after Sunwing flight from Toronto to Cancun goes wrong

Toronto upset after Ontario halts funding for safe injection sites

Vegans try to save cows found wandering on Toronto highway

Toronto's first legal cannabis store draws massive lineup

Toronto can't believe Doug Ford wants to change Ontario license plate slogan

TTC announces pilot project for 24-hour subway system