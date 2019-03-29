Ganjika House is about to be the first cannabis store in Brampton

Ganjika House is the one and only licensed cannabis store in Brampton and it's set to open this Monday, marking the first pot shop to open in the 'Flower City'.

The countdown is on for licensed cannabis retailers around Ontario as some of the stores (but not all of them) prepare to open their doors to the public on April 1.

While several of Toronto's five cannabis stores struggle to meet the provincially-imposed next week's deadline, it looks Ganjika House is all ready to go.

Taking over what used to be a medical clinic plaza (and before that, a drive-thru Burger King), Brampton's new destination for bud will be just a few minutes' drive from the Brampton GO station.

Both the store's site and social media accounts have been up and running for a couple days, showcasing some pretty cool branding.

According to the website, you can expect the store's aesthetic to take after the "the lush beauty of South Asia".

The website lists flowers, oils, and accessories from brands like LBS (by Canopy Growth), Broken Coast, and BRNT.

"You may think of ganja when you see our name, and that's fine with us," says the brand's site. "Our store embraces the word's Sanskrit origins and the curiosity Ganjika evokes."

Ganjika House is operated by a company called CGS Foods Inc., a coconut water bottling company owned by Brampton resident Clint Seukeran.