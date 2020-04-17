Ontario is giving free iPads and internet to students who need them

Ontario's Ministry of Education is giving away thousands of free iPads this week to students as schools remain closed due to COVID-19.

The provincial government announced today that they've partnered with Rogers Communications and Apple to make sure students without technology or access to the internet can continue schooling through Ontario's new online program.

Ontario school boards have already begun the process of distributing over 21,000 iPads to the homes of families in need.

It's not clear what model of iPad is being distributed, though each one will be equipped with free LTE wireless data, provided by Rogers until the end of June.

Apple has included a number of built-in features like videos, apps, books and activities for students and their families to do at home. They're also offering free "one-to-one virtual coaching" from their Apple Professional Learning Specialists.

According to the province, school boards are responsible for determining what makes a student eligible for an iPad or not, though it's unclear what the requirements are and how they vary by board.

Ontario is also working with Rogers to help provide "high-speed, low-cost internet" to residents living in subsidized housing called Connected for Success.

The province also says every high school will have broadband internet access by September 2020, and all elementary schools will have access by September 2021.

"This important partnership will enable students to learn while making technology accessible for those that truly need it," said Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, in a statement.

"Our government is committed to ensuring equitable access to education, so that every child - irrespective of ability, geography or socio-economic circumstance - can continue their learning while schools are closed."