Yonge St. in downtown Toronto is almost totally deserted right now

Despite one lineup for a video game recently, social distancing practices preventing the spread of COVID-19 have largely left one of Toronto's busiest areas desolate.

Normally it's a struggle to walk a straight, swift line on Yonge Street, especially as you approach the hub of Dundas Square, but lately there are few souls to be found strolling around downtown.

Locals are noting that rush hours are becoming much quieter, even around busy intersections like Yonge and King or Yonge and St. Clair.

Ghost town: restaurants/cafes removing seating areas. Toronto’s busiest intersection (Yonge/Dundas) practically empty during the busiest hours. Rush hour on the TTC, lots of free seats. #COVID2019 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Vs820Uoxf0 — Faiza Amin (@Faiza_AminTV) March 17, 2020

Restaurants and cafes in the area have removed their seating areas so people can't gather, and the TTC isn't the packed sardine can it usually is in this neighbourhood.

Some restaurants have even closed up completely.

World Food Market feels like a ghost town as well, with many vendors closing up shop for the time being, though some are remaining open for pickup.

The market is normally bustling, especially as the weather gets warmer, as it's known as a convenient spot with lots of options for low prices.

It's right near Ryerson campus, which has also become eerily quiet with classes moving online and the recent closure of the Student Learning Centre.