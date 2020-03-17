City
coronavirus toronto ttc

This is how people are feeling about taking the TTC in Toronto right now

Despite recommendations from the City to stay indoors as coronavirus cases rise, not everyone in Toronto has the privilege of working from home, meaning the TTC is still in full effect. 

Public transit across the city is still 100 per cent functional, though the thought of barrelling through a tunnel in a public train (ergo, a germ-covered rocket) doesn't sound like a great idea right now. 

According to the TTC, ridership is way down. But for those who must ride the TTC during these COVID-19 times, look on the bright side: at least you'll be guaranteed a jostle-free ride.

Yes, even during rush hour. You win some, you lose some. 

Of course, riding past Corona Street on the Lawrence Ave. West bus is bound to put some people in their feels. 

But on a more serious note, riders weren't happy to discover that fare inspectors were still being deployed across the system to hand out fines this week.

However it was announced today that fare inspectors will no longer be walking around vehicles with hand-held taps, and will instead be stationed by the card readers. 

They'll also leave the vehicle if there are 50 people on board in order to adhere to the rules of social distancing, as recommended by health officials. 

That still leaves a slew of concerns surrounding the TTC, including whether or not we'll be able to freeze monthly Presto passes, why TTC workers aren't allowed to wear face masks, and whether this will cause yet another potential delay in the Eglinton LRT. At this point anything is possible.

