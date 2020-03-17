City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus toronto

Toronto now has more than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus

City
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

As Toronto carries on under a provincial provincial state of emergency, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa this afternoon confirmed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has risen to 108.

Four of those patients have fully recovered.

De Villa also took the time to remind residents to continue keeping to themselves as much as possible, and again instructed recent travelers to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Stay at home, stay safe and take care of each other," she said at a press conference.

Retail stores have temporarily shut down, bars and restaurants have closed their doors with the exception of takeout service, libraries and attractions have shuttered, non-essential City staff have been sent homeschools have suspended classes and universities have moved them online — all in an attempt to prevent community spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which has already started happening in Toronto.

As the number of cases globally continues to soar to more than 184,000 in at least 159 countries and the death toll approaches 7,600, hopefully Toronto's (and the world's) efforts to stay home and practice social distancing will keep our numbers down so that things can return to normal sometime in the foreseeable future.

Lead photo by

Kolforn/Wikimeda Commons

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC is finally changing how fare inspectors will be used

Toronto to close City Hall and all municipal buildings over COVID-19 outbreak

This is how people are feeling about taking the TTC in Toronto right now

Toronto now has more than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus

This is what's open and closed in Toronto right now

Toronto is starting to feel like a ghost town as COVID-19 cases rise

Immunocompromised people ask healthy youngsters not to kill them by spreading the coronavirus

Ontario marks first coronavirus-related death as patient total rises to 186