Toronto now has more than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus

As Toronto carries on under a provincial provincial state of emergency, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa this afternoon confirmed that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has risen to 108.

Four of those patients have fully recovered.

De Villa also took the time to remind residents to continue keeping to themselves as much as possible, and again instructed recent travelers to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Stay at home, stay safe and take care of each other," she said at a press conference.

Dr. Eileen de Villa giving her daily update now. Toronto now has 108 confirmed cases of #COVID19 - 4 of whom have recovered. The medical officer of health says there are early signs of local transmission. #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/wezYY9AVpl — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) March 17, 2020

Retail stores have temporarily shut down, bars and restaurants have closed their doors with the exception of takeout service, libraries and attractions have shuttered, non-essential City staff have been sent home, schools have suspended classes and universities have moved them online — all in an attempt to prevent community spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which has already started happening in Toronto.

As the number of cases globally continues to soar to more than 184,000 in at least 159 countries and the death toll approaches 7,600, hopefully Toronto's (and the world's) efforts to stay home and practice social distancing will keep our numbers down so that things can return to normal sometime in the foreseeable future.