Five missing children who were the subject of an Amber Alert found safe

The five children who were reported missing yesterday in Ontario's Niagara region, triggering a province-wide Amber Alert, have been found safe, according to Niagra Regional police.

Police were looking for siblings Eska, Evalyn, Magnus, Mattias and Sovereign MacDermid as of yesterday and believed they were taken by their father, 49-year-old Ian MacDermid.

Because of the Amber Alert, investigators from the NRPS Child Abuse Unit received information about the recent whereabouts of Ian MacDermid.

Investigators then discovered that he was operating a red Toyota Camry.

Later, officers were able to locate the vehicle in the yard of a rental cottage in Ridgeway, where Macdermid was found.

According to police, all five of the children were also found safe inside the cottage.

"The children appear to be in good health and are currently being cared for," police said.

"The Niagara Regional Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in bringing this to a peaceful and safe resolution."