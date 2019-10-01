City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Amber Alert Ontario

Amber Alert issued for 5 missing kids in Ontario

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
The suspected abduction of five children in Ontario's Niagara region has triggered a province-wide Amber Alert.

Niagara Police are looking for Eska, Evalyn, Magnus, Mattias and Sovereign MacDermid, whose ages range from 5 to 14.

All five kids were last seen on September 19 in Jordan, Ontario, with their father, 49-year-old Ian MacDermid, who is the suspect in their abduction case.

Ian MacDermid is thought to be around 6 feet tall and 280 lbs with blue eyes, blonde hair and a beard. He was last seen driving a gold pickup truck and police believe he may be headed for Toronto.

Detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Child Abuse Unit announced in a media release that the abduction investigation was initiated through the Child Abuse Protocol for the Niagara Region, following a child protection investigation by Family and Children Services Niagara.

"That investigation identified concerns for the welfare and safety of the children. The children have been reported as missing to the NRPS," reads the release.

"The NRPS investigation has revealed that between September 19th and 25th, 2019, the children were taken from the family home in Jordan by their father Ian Glenn MacDermid (49 years old); their current whereabouts are unknown."

Niagara Regional Police say they are concerned for the welfare and safety of the children.

Their descriptions are as follows:

  • Evalyn MacDermid (female, 5 years): 3'8, long black hair, medium build. Asian.
  • Mattias MacDermid (male, 10 years): 4'8, light brown caramel hair, small/medium build, Asian.
  • Sovereign MacDermid (female, 11 years): 5'2, heavy set, long black hair, Asian.
  • Eska MacDermid (female, 13 years): 5'1, medium build, long brown hair, Asian.
  • Magnus MacDermid (male, 14 years): 5'6, black spiky, medium build, glasses, Asian.
