High Park cherry blossom peak bloom is this weekend

Sakura season is in full swing at Toronto's largest park, with peak bloom now just days away.

The first open cherry blossom was officially spotted in High Park on Monday near one of the sprawling city-owned site's sports fields, according to Sakura in High Park.

Cherry blossoms have also been spotted outside Robarts Library at U of T and all over Trinity Bellwoods Park.

High Park's bloom period is only just beginning, but it promises to be a spectacular one — which is fitting, given that the park is celebrating its 60th year since Japan gifted all 2,000 beautiful cherry blossom trees to the people of Toronto.

Peak bloom is coming along a little bit later this year than experts had initially predicted on account of recent rain and cooler temperatures.

"Just when it seemed the sun and warmth were back to stay, once again the rain makes its way into the forecast," reads Sakura in High Park's latest update. "The excessive moisture will slow down the progress a bit as the trees wait for the sun to return on Friday and into the Mother's Day weekend."

The latest, and hopefully final prediction for 2019's peak bloom period (when at least 70 per cent of all buds are open) in High Park is now May 10-15th... so, tomorrow at the earliest.

Those who plan on heading to High Park for the occasion are reminded that motor vehicles are now prohibited from during cherry blossom.

Leave the car at home, but don't forget your camera. Nobody else will, I can promise you that.