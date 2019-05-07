Sports & Play
cherry blossoms high park

High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom delayed due to rain

Some of the cherry blossoms in High Park have started to pop open, but they'll remain the only ones for now. 

Peak bloom dates have been pushed back again, as rain makes the shy blooms stay hidden a little longer. 

Sakura Watch, Toronto's faithful cherry blossom guide, says the rain the city is experiencing this week will delay the peak bloom back to about May 10 to 15, when the pink flowers will open in all their glory, barring any more weather events. 

About one per cent of the buds have opened up to full flowers, but the rest will need some more sunny days to truly find their brilliance. 

Hector Vasquez

