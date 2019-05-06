City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cherry blossoms toronto

The cherry blossoms have started to bloom in Toronto

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cherry blossom season is upon us at last — meaning the blooms are out, and so are the cameras. 

It looks like yesterday's sunny climes did the trees good: after weeks of anticipation, sakura enthusiasts are finally being rewarded with trees of pink flowers opening up around the city. 

U of T is usually one of the first places to show signs of these Japanese blooms.

Robarts Library now has a cluster of these pretty petals, meaning people are flocking to U of T to grab a picture of them before they get bum-rushed. 

Trinity Bellwoods has also just transformed into a sakura wonderland.

It's only been a few hours of daylight, but people are already flocking to the cherry blossom-lined paths of the park to grab some beautiful pics.

High Park, which is basically Sakura City, didn't show any signs of cherry blossoms yesterday. But peak bloom is forecast for the park between tomorrow and May 12. Just don't bring your car.

Lead photo by

@fikamusings

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Local nursery forced to destroy 3 million trees because of Ontario government

Police hunt for parachuter seen landing in downtown Toronto

The cherry blossoms have started to bloom in Toronto

More than 300 cats were just found in a Toronto apartment

Toronto streets to go car-free this summer

High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom date announced

Toronto now has its first cannabis college

It's going to feel like 21 C in Toronto this weekend