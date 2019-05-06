The cherry blossoms have started to bloom in Toronto

Cherry blossom season is upon us at last — meaning the blooms are out, and so are the cameras.

It looks like yesterday's sunny climes did the trees good: after weeks of anticipation, sakura enthusiasts are finally being rewarded with trees of pink flowers opening up around the city.

U of T is usually one of the first places to show signs of these Japanese blooms.

Robarts Library now has a cluster of these pretty petals, meaning people are flocking to U of T to grab a picture of them before they get bum-rushed.

Trinity Bellwoods has also just transformed into a sakura wonderland.

It's only been a few hours of daylight, but people are already flocking to the cherry blossom-lined paths of the park to grab some beautiful pics.

High Park, which is basically Sakura City, didn't show any signs of cherry blossoms yesterday. But peak bloom is forecast for the park between tomorrow and May 12. Just don't bring your car.