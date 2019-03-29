Cars won't be allowed in High Park during cherry blossom season

If you're hoping to catch a glimpse of those fantastic cherry blossoms in High Park this year, it might be time to finally give in and buy a Presto card.

That's because transit (or walking and cycling) will be your only options to access High Park during the bloom season.

The city, specifically councillor Gord Perks, has paired with Toronto Police to disallow cars in High Park during the peak of the cherry blossom season. This is because the number of cars overwhelms not only the park itself, but the roads around it, messing up transit and people's enjoyments.

Parking enforcement cops will be riding around the park on their bikes to ensure that no vehicles are going against the new rules.

According to expert estimates, peak bloom will occur between mid-April and early May this year.