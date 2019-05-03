City
High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom date announced

The High Park cherry blossom season might technically start this weekend but peak bloom is still a few days away.

Beginning Saturday May 4, cars will no longer be allowed in High Park as Toronto prepares for the annual onslaught of visitors hoping to get a glimpse of the sakura trees at their finest.

But for those who want to see the cherry blossoms at their peak bloom, your best bet is to head to the park starting on Tuesday May 7.

That's when local sakura experts are predicting peak bloom, or when approximately 70% of the cherry blossoms have opened on the trees. 

It also means that next weekend will be the time to go and make a day of it. The bloom should be strong at least through Mother's Day, Sunday May 12. 

Want to know what all the fuss is about? Check our photo gallery of the cherry blossoms from last year.

Cherry blossoms are also expected to start blooming at other places around Toronto next week as well as Kariya Park in Mississauga.

Hector Vasquez

