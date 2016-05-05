5 places to find cherry blossoms in Toronto beyond High Park

Cherry blossoms in Toronto aren't confined to High Park. In fact, there are collections of sakura spread all over the city as well as Mississauga. Those looking to avoid the gong show that is a peak-bloom visit to Grenadier Pond can head to any of these spots for a more peaceful version of this spring ritual.

Here are some other places to find cherry blossoms in Toronto beyond High Park.

The sakura stand at the University of Toronto library is relatively small at 70 or so trees, but it's absolutely gorgeous at peak bloom, as the trees create a canopy over the short path that leads through the green space from Harbord to Huron.

The gardens here boast the second largest collection of cherry trees in the city behind High Park. There's over 400 trees here in various places from the area to the northeast of the park conservatory to the sections near Rathburn Rd. and Centennial Park Blvd.

There are 100 cherry trees planted at this park in Etobicoke that date back to 2002. The stand can be found at the southwest corner of the park near Elderfield Crescent and is one of the least trafficked places to view sakura in the city.

Probably the second busiest place to soak up the beauty of cherry blossoms in Toronto, the path that runs southeast from Trinity Circle has a lovely collection of young sakura. The best time to head here is during the work week, when the park is relatively quiet.

There are roughly 30 cherry trees on Centre Island. It's one of the smaller collections worth mentioning, but the surrounding area is beautiful and you can make the trip across the harbour part of the celebration of spring in Toronto.