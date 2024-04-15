Cherry blossoms in High Park expected to reach peak bloom this week

Toronto's cherry blossom season is upon us, as the first blossom has been spotted in High Park — meaning the full bloom is about a week away, according to the latest report by Steve of Sakura Watch.

Well, that happened quickly.

With the return of warm temperatures, plenty of sun and an even greater volume of rain, the High Park cherry blossoms are well on their way to the annual bloom, with Steve spotting the first blossom of the year in his most recent update.

"How fast the cherry blossoms will begin to open will be dependent on the temperatures over the week ahead," Steve says.

"Cooler days with more rain or even snow will slow and delay the progress," he adds. "Warmer, sunnier days will encourage the blossoms to open a little bit quicker."

With the week ahead looking like a mixed bag weather-wise, there's no telling for absolute certain when the trees will reach full bloom, but Steve predicts that at least 75 per cent of the blossoms will have opened by April 18, with the bloom continuing through the weekend.

The High Park cherry blossoms aren't alone in blooming this week. In fact, the cherry blossoms at UofT's Robarts Library have already bloomed.

Wildlife photographer Henry Huy, who captured images of the Robarts cherry blossoms, echoes Sakura Watch's suggestion that the High Park bloom should be taking place as early as mid-next week.

Cherry blossoms will also be blooming at other locations in Toronto as well as Kariya Park in Mississauga.