This serene Japanese park near Toronto is cherry blossom heaven

Going for a serene walk through Kariya Park, you’ll find it incredibly hard to believe that you’re in the middle of bustling Mississauga, and only a minute away from Square One Shopping Centre. This stunning Japanese garden has a way of quickly fading away the outside world.

A post shared by ♡ (@enracu_) on Feb 8, 2018 at 7:03am PST

Kariya Park officially opened in 1992, celebrating the 11 year anniversary of the twin-city relationship between Mississauga and Kariya, Japan.

A post shared by Yuki Sugio (@yukkii58) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:12am PST

The park design was a joint effort between city planners, as the esthetic aimed to be authentically Japanese in character and style.

A post shared by Sandhya Chiyyarath (@sandhyadcc) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

Upon entrance into the park, you will notice a plaque that commemorates the friendship between the two cities. When observed up close, a photo collage of the citizens from Mississauga and Kariya are clearly visible, but from far away, the collage forms a single image depicting the Mando Matsuri – a festival in Kariya.

A post shared by M a r i a✖️M a l y s h (@mashka_malysh) on Mar 30, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT

The city of Mississauga has described Kariya Park as "a Japanese garden that is sensitive to aesthetic, rhythm and balance. It delights the senses and challenges the soul – a majestic enigma."

A post shared by Lucia Li (@luciaxli) on Apr 1, 2018 at 9:02pm PDT

One highlight of the park is the Japanese style Pavilion, which is broken into two sections representing Mississauga and Kariya, with a Friendship Bell located in the middle.

A post shared by Michelia Alba (@albamichizen) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

On the flipside, the Mississauga Park located in central Kariya, pays homage to a number of iconic Canadian elements, including an enormous maple leaf art piece, eight rocks with Native petroglyphs, a replica of the Mississauga Civic Centre and a sculpture of a bear in a canoe.

A post shared by Kanwal Ladha (@kanwal.ladha) on Mar 19, 2018 at 2:22pm PDT

The park is home to a number of plant species including rhododendrons, pines, gingko and sweetgum trees, and most notable are the abundant cherry trees that bloom in late April.

A post shared by #wetravelgirls to be featured (@wetravelgirls) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

Kariya Park is open to the public seven days a week, 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., through the entrance on Kariya Drive.