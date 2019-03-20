High Park cherry blossoms peak bloom expected in mid-April

Spring is finally here, my friends, even if only on the calendar—which means that cherry blossom season is fast approaching.

Clear some space on your cameras for "mid-April to early May," when peak bloom is expected for a few short days before the pretty white flowers all die and fall to the ground.

Sakura in High Park, a website dedicated to monitoring the development of cherry blossoms at one of Toronto's finest groves, announced its early 2019 bloom forecast today in honour of the first day of spring.

"Though the grass may be muddy and [there's] still a bit of a chill in the air, just knowing the calendar officially ended winter today can only bring us all to smile," reads a new blog post on the site.

"The cherry trees themselves also seem to be taking the temperature changes well as I continue to see large clusters of blossom buds, especially near the sports fields and High Park Trail, also known as cherry hill (near Grenadier Restaurant)."

It's still the early days, but the person behind Sakura Watch is seldom wrong about peak bloom in High Park, when 70 per cent of the flowers on most cherry blossom trees are open.

"The substantial showing of buds this year is pointing towards the possibility of a significant display of blossoms for 2019," predicts Sakura in High Park.

"Of course, it's still far too early to accurately predict when they will bloom, so far the average date range of mid-April to early May seem to be on track," the forecast continues.

"Do note though that many factors can still play out between now and then, so take heart that this is only a very early indication."

Can you blame us for being a little bit eager for some flowers after a winter like that?