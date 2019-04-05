Toronto will likely get freezing rain and snow today

Winter seems to hang around for a little while into spring every year, but this year it seems to not want to leave.

Environment Canada is predicting a pretty undesirable forecast for today heading into the weekend: freezing rain and snow.

This morning, snow should move in and lightly dust the city before noon, before warming up and turning into a miserable April rain.

Temperatures are going to sit pretty low throughout the day, hovering around 5 C, and could turn that miserable downpour into freezing rain.

Whenever there's freezing rain, you can expect the roads to turn into complete bumper car tracks and the TTC to have serious delays.

It might stay a little too warm for freezing rain, but either way, it's going to be a wet, miserable, grey day in the city. Plan ahead not only your commute, but what nice thing you'll do for yourself to offset the depressing atmosphere.