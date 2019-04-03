City
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
toronto cannabis

Here's a map of all the cannabis stores in and around Toronto

Cannabis stores in and around Toronto are now a thing. As of April 1, it's now legal to sell weed in the city and these handful of stores are ready to take your money. 

Here's a list and map of all cannabis stores in and around Toronto with some currently open and others on the way.

Toronto
Hunny Pot 

The only cannabis store in Toronto that officially opened on April 1, the name of this place at 202 Queen West isn't a Winnie the Pooh reference, it's actually named for owner Hunny Gawri.

Ameri 

Slated to open at 20 Cumberland in classy Yorkville, this place has a licence issued but hasn't explicitly announced an opening date.

Tokyo Smoke

The public notice period for this cannabis store in the former HMV store on Yonge St. ended April 2, but it's still unsure when they will actually be able to start operating.

Nova Cannabis

This store slated to open at 499 Queen West in the old American Apparel space has made their application and has an official website up and running, but has not yet been approved by the AGCO.

Canna Cabana Toronto

This Alberta-based cannabis store chain has made their application for a Toronto location slated to open at 435 Yonge in an old California Sandwiches locaiton but can't confirm a date.

Brampton
Ganjika House 

Open at 138 Main Street on April 1, this store is actually owned by CGS Foods Inc., a coconut water company.

Burlington
RELM Cannabis Co. 

Located in a plaza at 4031 Fairview, this sleek shop opened April 1.

Pioneer Cannabis Co.

This store at 1200 Brant, funnily enough a collab between WeedMD and Pita Pit, has made an application but not been approved.

Ajax
Smok

Situated at 20 Kingston Road West, this store has applied for a license but has not been approved and has pretty much no online presence.

Hamilton
Canna Cabana

This Hamilton outpost of the Alberta cannabis chain is planning to open its doors at 1317 Barton Street East on 4/20 (April 20).

Hello Cannabis Store

Originally a medically-based service, this business is looking to open a retail cannabis store at their 57 Cootes Drive location. Their application has been approved, but there's no confirmed opening date yet.

Oshawa
Fabulous Leaf

At 575 Laval Drive, this store has made an application but not yet been approved.

