Canna Cabana and Hello Cannabis will be the first two weed stores in Hamilton

Canna Cabana and Hello Cannabis will be the first licensed weed stores to open in Hamilton, marking the first legal pot shops to launch in The Hammer.

Like several of the retailers in downtown Toronto, there's a chance that neither business will be open in time for April 1—meaning both risk facing hefty provincially-imposed fines.

The pair of Hamilton stores are done their mandatory 20-day public notice periods, and are now waiting to have their retail operator licenses issued by the AGCO.

When they are issued, Hamilton will have two legal locations to pick up their favourite brands, oils, and accessories.

Canna Cabana will open at 1317 Barton St. East in a plaza that is also home to several munchies-worthy spots like Popeyes, Osmow's, and Pita Pit.

Set to open another location in Toronto (it's still waiting through its public notice period) this Alberta-based cannabis chain already boasts more than 20 locations open in Canada, with some offering cannabis and others concentrating solely on smoking accessories.

Hello Cannabis at 51 Cootes Dr. has been open since last year, operating as a place for licensed physicians to educate patients about different benefits and brands of medical cannabis.

Once their retail license goes through, doctors will be able to prescribe the medicinal products they've been educating people about.

The two are about 30-minutes' drive away from one another, and are pretty different in terms of offerings. Their opening dates have not yet been announced.

In Brampton, Ganjika House is confirmed to open on Monday, as is Toronto's Hunny Pot.