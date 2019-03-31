Ameri could be the second cannabis store to open in Toronto

Ameri may be the only other licensed cannabis retailer to open its doors to the public tomorrow.

The shop at 20 Cumberland St. was finally issued its operator license by the AGCO early yesterday, making it in time just before finish line.

Out of five proprietors in Toronto, Ameri is only the second (after Hunny Pot) to receive its license before the provincially-imposed cut off date of April 1.

Store owner Seyedarash Seyedameri was the first proprietor in Toronto to apply for a retail store license after winning Ford's controversial lottery system.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Yorkville store will actually be geared up and ready in time to receive customers by tomorrow morning.

So far, Ameri has no website, social media, or visible branding to speak of, and no information can be found online about store owner Seyedameri.

Meanwhile, Toronto cannabis stores Nova Cannabis, Tokyo Smoke, and Canna Cabana are still waiting for their licenses from the AGCO.