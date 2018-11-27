Toronto just got a new hotel by the waterfront

Toronto is now home to a new hotel with a different concept.

The Westlake, located at Islington and Lake Shore, is a new boutique stay on the waterfront, and it offers different options for travellers or long-time guests.

Visitors can actually book the suites through Airbnb, which is not common, but embraces the changing nature of how we travel.

Those interested in staying for one night have the option to book through traditional means like Expedia or the hotel's website, but can also use the popular homesharing app. It has rooms that are a fit for that, customized in a way that makes them usable for a short stay.

The Westlake also offers longer-term apartment suites that can be booked for an extended stay, and come with other amenities, like The Andy, which comes with a kitchen and laundry facilities, or The Noire, which is formatted for hosting company.

As South Etobicoke quickly becomes a destination for travellers and apartment-hunters avoiding the harsh reality of downtown's expensive market, new attractions are going to start moving in.

The Westlake looks to be putting its flag down here to grab a piece of that sweet real estate.