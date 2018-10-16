Markham just banned smoking weed in public

Markham residents, beware. Cannabis consumption in public will no longer be allowed, setting the city apart from most other municipalities.

Markham's city council held a special meeting today to outline bylaws around cannabis mere hours before it is legalized.

From Markham Town Centre, where the city just passed the Cannabis By-law to prohibit smoking of Cannabis in public places! Mayor of Markham said: “Yes, it’s legalized but NO, you can not smoke it in Markham!” #CannabisLegalization #CannabisNews pic.twitter.com/47uCk8Az3J — Shaarmina Rodrigo (@ShaarminaR) October 16, 2018

The city previously announced that it may ban retail stores, something the provincial government gave power to the municipal governments of Ontario to decide.

Hi Bart! Markham’s Cannabis By-Law is an additional prohibition for cannabis users who also have to abide by Ontario’s Smoke-Free Act. Yes, sidewalks and municipal boulevards are included in Markham’s Cannabis By-Law definition of public place. — Jennifer Wan (@VoteJWANMarkham) October 16, 2018

Markham's city council has now decided that smoking weed will have to be a private endeavour, which mirrors the laws proposed by the previous Liberal provincial government. The new PC government scrapped that, and will allow public consumption.

It looks like weed aficionados in Markham won't get to partake in any celebratory parties. Well, not legally anyway.