City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
markham cannabis

Markham just banned smoking weed in public

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Markham residents, beware. Cannabis consumption in public will no longer be allowed, setting the city apart from most other municipalities.

Markham's city council held a special meeting today to outline bylaws around cannabis mere hours before it is legalized. 

The city previously announced that it may ban retail stores, something the provincial government gave power to the municipal governments of Ontario to decide. 

Markham's city council has now decided that smoking weed will have to be a private endeavour, which mirrors the laws proposed by the previous Liberal provincial government. The new PC government scrapped that, and will allow public consumption. 

It looks like weed aficionados in Markham won't get to partake in any celebratory parties. Well, not legally anyway.

Lead photo by

MMA

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Markham just banned smoking weed in public

Toronto start-up will deliver cannabis to your home but there's a catch

What to know about the naked guy who swam at Ripley's Aquarium

Toronto Pride say police welcome to participate in parade next year

Iconic Chinatown building gets ghastly makeover

Air Canada and WestJet ban pilots from using cannabis

Police just scaled a Brampton apartment in dramatic takedown

Street fight on King West caught on video