Huge parties planned for day cannabis becomes legal in Toronto

It's about to look like 4/20 in October.

The two-week countdown to legalized recreational marijuana has begun, and Toronto is preparing to spark up with parties to celebrate the Cannabis Act coming into effect on Oct. 17.

The Cannabis resource site Leafly is hosting a New Year's Eve-style countdown party at the Mod Club dubbed Bud Drop to "ring in this new high point in Canadian history at the stroke of midnight."

Meanwhile, many will likely gather at the Love Child Social House on Oct. 17 for a party hosted by The Entrepreneurship Society and Fireside, complete with DJ's, free merch, cannabis oil cooking session and vape lounge.

Radio station Indie88 is throwing its own jam at the Phoenix Concert Theatre the same day with a performance from B.C. band Japandroids.

In Trinity Bellwoods, a celebration marking the first legal smoke is in the works.

And in what's most likely going to be the most challenging event ever, The Rabid Dabber and 2 High Media are hosting a legalization day Instagram scavenger hunt on Oct. 17 for prizes like edibles and extracts, if you're not superbly high enough already.