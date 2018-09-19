Toronto streetcar derails after collision with ambulance

Traffic woes continue to plague poor Queens Quay this week as yet another vehicle finds itself stuck on the streetcar tracks along Toronto's waterfront.

That vehicle is an ambulance, which is notable in and of itself — but what's truly problematic is which vehicle isn't on the tracks: The 509 Harbourfront streetcar.

Ambulance hit a streetcar, knocking it off its tracks. Never a dull moment at York and Queens Quay. pic.twitter.com/MIgFiNGEe2 — Judy Sims (@Judy_Sims) September 19, 2018

Photos from the scene of a collision that took place around 10 a.m. on Queens Quay West at York Street show a derailed streetcar veering northbound, off the tracks, next to a Toronto ambulance.

Both vehicles appear to have sustained some damage: The ambulance with a crumpled passenger side door and the streetcar with a driver's side panel hanging on by a thread.

At Queens Quay and York: a streetcar and an ambulance say hello in derailing fashion. #ttc #yyz pic.twitter.com/nPoTUYs5hI — Garnet Fraser (@garnetfraser) September 19, 2018

The information display at the front of the new Bombardier streetcar also appears to be garbled as a result of the collision.

Queens Quay Toronto just now: collision with ambulance derails streetcar! pic.twitter.com/qGtxRf4ezt — gary hanson (@garyhgaryh) September 19, 2018

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to Toronto police spokesperson Katrina Arogante, but traffic is a mess and will remain so for at least a few hours.

Police have not yet revealed how or why the collision took place.

An ambulance and a streetcar on Queens Quay at York St just collided. Ambulance took a right turn off of Queens Quay, where it was t-boned by the streetcar. Streetcar is off the tracks and riders are being taken off. #TTC pic.twitter.com/LxmJKFg4A2 — Fallon Hewitt (@fallonhewitt_) September 19, 2018

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says transit officials are currently on scene trying to re-rail the streetcar.

Service has been suspended between Spadina Avenue and Union Station on Queens Quay while police investigate and clean up, but shuttle buses are up and running along the 509/510 route.