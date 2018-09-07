Queens Quay painted red to keep cars off streetcar tracks

Just over two months ago, the TTC installed special barriers in front of its famously-, yet inexplicably-confusing Queen's Quay streetcar tunnel.

The measure was meant to "restrict unauthorized vehicle access" to the subterranean Ferry Docks Terminal at Queen's Quay and Bay Street, where at least 26 vehicles have become stuck on the tracks since 2014.

Like many prominently posted signs, rumble strips, bollards and flashing lights before them, the gates don't appear to be working — at least, not to teach people that they can't drive on the streetcar tracks.

So, in an effort to keep cars off the part of the road reserved for streetcars along Queen's Quay — the part of the road leading up to the famous tunnel vortex — the TTC, Waterfront Toronto and the City of Toronto have painted the pavement red.

YAS! This is pretty much exactly what I suggested to help stop cars from driving on the streetcar tracks at Queens Quay and Spadina. I literally said PAINT THE STREET RED. I’m hoping this helps a bit! 🙌🏼 @TTChelps pic.twitter.com/FPq7roljor — Dilshad Burman (@DilshadBurman) September 5, 2018

"For the TTC, this is about keeping the right of way clear for our vehicles," said TTC spokesman Stuart Green to City News on Thursday.

"Our board directed we work with the City and Waterfront Toronto on additional ways to delineate the right of way and reduce incidents of motorist intrusion."

Great as the idea may be, however, some cars still aren't getting the point.

A driver making a left from Lower Spadina to Queen’s Quay makes a quick course correction after rolling into the #TTC streetcar only zone. Red pavement paint was added this week to make the no-go zone more obvious to drivers. pic.twitter.com/N52qFHAgor — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) September 7, 2018

At least they can't physically go down into the tunnel anymore, thanks to the lift arms at its entrance. They'll simply get stuck outside on Bay Street, where everyone can watch and shake their heads.