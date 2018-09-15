City
Staff
Posted 54 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
only in toronto

Only in Toronto #28: Ryan Gosling, Blondies Pizza, Amausaan Uji Matcha, TIFF

City
Staff
Posted 54 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ryan Gosling made a surprise visit to a Toronto coffee shop this week after a social media campaign got his mother's attention.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we catch up with the owner of Grinder Coffee to find out what he had to drink, how he smelled and how the whole thing went down.

Plus, Toronto's best new pizza joint, a new spot for matcha everything and the latest from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Background information on this episode:
Articles referenced in this episode include:
Places mentioned in this episode:
Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast:

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Blondies Pizza

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford holding midnight meeting to try to slash Toronto city council

Only in Toronto #28: Ryan Gosling, Blondies Pizza, Amausaan Uji Matcha, TIFF

When will fall colours peak in Toronto for 2018?

Jacobs Hardware is closing after 94 years in Toronto

Toronto bracing for Canada Post strike

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories

Doug Ford calls emergency meeting to finalize Toronto city council cuts

Someone wants to rebrand the Toronto Public Library