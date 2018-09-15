Only in Toronto #28: Ryan Gosling, Blondies Pizza, Amausaan Uji Matcha, TIFF
Ryan Gosling made a surprise visit to a Toronto coffee shop this week after a social media campaign got his mother's attention.
In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we catch up with the owner of Grinder Coffee to find out what he had to drink, how he smelled and how the whole thing went down.
Plus, Toronto's best new pizza joint, a new spot for matcha everything and the latest from the Toronto International Film Festival.
You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.
Hector Vasquez at Blondies Pizza
Join the conversation Load comments