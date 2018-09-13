Arts
Posted 3 hours ago
miniature city

Someone is building a miniature city on a Toronto beach

A new miniature city has sprung up near Tommy Thompson Park, and it's the work of a local artist. 

JD Craig, the mind behind the project, has been collecting construction stones and erecting them in the sand like skyscrapers, forming a large sprawling metropolis on the beach. 

mini city

All the pieces are created from leftover construction stone. Photo by JD Craig. 

The pieces are all beige, white, grey, and black, and surrounded by a "border" of terracotta bricks. 

Craig says he didn't plan the city in advance, it just kept growing larger as he worked. 

"I started it August 5, walking along the rocky beach picking up stones as I went along," he explains. 

He says the piece has only been noticed by a few people, and is about 10 metres from the shoreline.

mini city

Craig says he didn't plan the city, and let it form naturally. Photo by JD Craig. 

The conditions this winter and the level of the tides may affect how long it stands, Craig says. 

Lead photo by

JD Craig

