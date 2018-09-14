Little Italy wine bar suddenly closes after less than a year

Mad Crush Wine Bar has suddenly closed its doors at 582 College. The vino-focused restaurant was a reimagining of Crush Wine Bar, originally on King West.

Owner Jamieson Kerr (The Oxley, Queen and Beaver) is transforming the space into something called The Peacock Public House at the end of the month. It will be modelled after Queen and Beaver with more of a pub vibe.

“Sadly, although I loved the concept of a wine bar, the location did not suit it,” says Kerr. The main issues brought up was that the space didn't feel intimate, and they didn't feel engaged with the community.

“I feel strongly that a relaxed and friendly local pub will be a great addition to the neighbourhood. It will be a new kind of ‘old pub’, that offers all the best bits of a traditional ale-house – well kept beer, honest food, friendly company, good cheer – with a fresh modern touch,” says Kerr.

The main difference between The Peacock and Mad Crush will be the TVs behind the bar downstairs and a big screen in a private room upstairs for watching live sports.