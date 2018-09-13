Michael Moore pens emotional goodbye to Toronto

Acclaimed documentarian and activist Michael Moore really loves Canada, if you didn't already know that. The Michigan native jokes about moving here all the time — almost to the point where it doesn't seem like a joke anymore.

"Thank you Canada for existing." 🍁

— filmmaker-turned-honourary-Canuck Michael Moore (@MMFlint) at the world premiere of FAHRENHEIT 11/9. 🗳 #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/XuZWFkFpEC — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 12, 2018

Moore was in Toronto over the weekend for the world premier of his new film, Farenheit 11/9, at TIFF.

The famous filmmaker chilled with fans, took photos with handmaids and even went so far as to buy drinks for an entire venue. A swell time was had by all.

Sadly, all good things come to an end and Moore had leave the city for another premiere in Flint, Michigan on Monday.

On the way to Flint for the big American premiere tonight of FAHRENHEIT 11/9. Driving through Canada to get there! pic.twitter.com/TtQaF4Ey6u — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 10, 2018

He had some fun along the way, though, pointing out areas of interest in Southern Ontario to his more than 6 million followers on Twitter.

Here’s where Wayne Gretzky was born. pic.twitter.com/CNJK9fBiL8 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 10, 2018

He's also super stoked on Sarnia, which gave him the quarter-Canadian heritage he now so proudly claims.

My grandfather was born near here 150 years ago this November. So I’m one-quarter Canadian. Might explain some things. Can’t I get some sort of Canadian all-access pass or 2-for-1 coupon — just in case? pic.twitter.com/2HURro0ISy — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 10, 2018

Moore was particularly sad to be leaving Toronto this time around, it seems, which may have something to do with the content of his most-recent doc.

Whatever the case, Moore left a heartwarming message for us on Instagram after he left the City of Toronto.

Awwww! Thanks MM. We love you, too.