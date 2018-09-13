Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Michael Moore

Michael Moore pens emotional goodbye to Toronto

Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Acclaimed documentarian and activist Michael Moore really loves Canada, if you didn't already know that. The Michigan native jokes about moving here all the time — almost to the point where it doesn't seem like a joke anymore.

Moore was in Toronto over the weekend for the world premier of his new film, Farenheit 11/9, at TIFF.

The famous filmmaker chilled with fans, took photos with handmaids and even went so far as to buy drinks for an entire venue. A swell time was had by all.

Sadly, all good things come to an end and Moore had leave the city for another premiere in Flint, Michigan on Monday.

He had some fun along the way, though, pointing out areas of interest in Southern Ontario to his more than 6 million followers on Twitter.

He's also super stoked on Sarnia, which gave him the quarter-Canadian heritage he now so proudly claims.

Moore was particularly sad to be leaving Toronto this time around, it seems, which may have something to do with the content of his most-recent doc.

Whatever the case, Moore left a heartwarming message for us on Instagram after he left the City of Toronto.

Awwww! Thanks MM. We love you, too.

Lead photo by

Michael Moore

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Michael Moore pens emotional goodbye to Toronto

The best and worst movies at TIFF 2018 so far

Toronto can't get enough of TIFF Bingo

Ryan Gosling's wild night in Toronto included Justin Trudeau

This is what opening weekend at TIFF looked like

Dev Patel charmed Toronto and was overwhelmed by puppies

Michael Moore is buying everyone in Toronto drinks tonight

Julia Roberts hugged a superfan on stage in Toronto