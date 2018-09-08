Film
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
michael moore tiff

Michael Moore is buying everyone in Toronto drinks tonight

Film
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drinks are on Michael Moore tonight at 8:30 at Assembly Chef’s Hall.

The director just opened up the celebration party for his new movie Fahrenheit 11/9, screening at TIFF, to the public in a Tweet.

He received a standing ovation after the world premiere of Fahrenheit 11/9 on September 6 at the opening night of the festival in Toronto.

At the premiere red bandanas were handed out to represent resistance and Trump baby balloons floated in the air. Moore also invited students of Parkland, Florida and a Flint Water whistleblower onstage after the screening.

Though there are lots of great parties to hit up this year for TIFF, this is a chance to take advantage of one particularly generous director’s success and toast to his achievements.

Lead photo by Dorota

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Dev Patel charmed Toronto and was overwhelmed by puppies

Michael Moore is buying everyone in Toronto drinks tonight

Julia Roberts hugged a superfan on stage in Toronto

Toronto went peachy for Timothee Chalamet at Beautiful Boy

Win tickets to the world premiere of Hold the Dark at TIFF

Historic Campbell House Museum transformed into party venue for TIFF

15 highlights from opening night at TIFF

This is what TIFF Festival Street looks like this year