Michael Moore is buying everyone in Toronto drinks tonight

Drinks are on Michael Moore tonight at 8:30 at Assembly Chef’s Hall.

The director just opened up the celebration party for his new movie Fahrenheit 11/9, screening at TIFF, to the public in a Tweet.

Toronto! Thank u 4 this over-the-moon response 2 my new movie. I’ve decided to open up tonight’s celebration party 2 the public! Please join me after tonight’s screening of FAHRENHEIT 11/9 at Assembly Chef’s Hall on Richmond St W, 8:30pm &have a drink on me! #Tiff18 #peoplesparty — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 8, 2018

He received a standing ovation after the world premiere of Fahrenheit 11/9 on September 6 at the opening night of the festival in Toronto.

At the premiere red bandanas were handed out to represent resistance and Trump baby balloons floated in the air. Moore also invited students of Parkland, Florida and a Flint Water whistleblower onstage after the screening.

Though there are lots of great parties to hit up this year for TIFF, this is a chance to take advantage of one particularly generous director’s success and toast to his achievements.