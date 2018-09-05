The essential guide to parties at TIFF 2018

TIFF parties are all about famous faces, gorgeous venues, 4 a.m. last call and free everything; What's not to love? You may not make it past security at Soho House, but there are black tie galas you can buy your way into and hey, maybe you'll even score an invite.

Here's what's popping on the party circuit during TIFF 2018.

Hot Spots



Toronto's historic Campbell House at the corner of Queen and University will once again be home base for Mongrel Media and their many notoriously fun film parties. Go here if you get the chance — or just creep around the fence to see who might be partying on the lawn.

Weed might not be legal just yet, but at least one brand is jumping into the game early for TIFF. Aurora Cannabis, a Canadian pot company, is hosting a series of private red carpet premiere events between September 7 and 9 in what used to be a bank at 320 Bay Street. Expect junkets, networking events and a pop-up press studio.

The Royal Bank of Canada is taking over 11 Duncan Street as usual, transforming what's normally known as the STORYS building into a pop-up venue for junkets, speaker events, branded music events and premier parties.

The rooftop of the TIFF Bell Lightbox building will be buzzing all week long, starting with a three-day stint hosted by 1 OAK, the hip "purveyors of world-famous nightclubs in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas." It'll cost you $40 to hit up once of these glitzy shindigs.

Grey Goose has been making this private member's club at Simcoe and Adelaide its festival home for almost a decade. You'll find ultra-exclusive parties here every single night for the next week, but good luck getting into any without a famous face.

American telecom AT&T is making the Toronto outpost of David Chang's Momofuku into its own celebrity-stacked lunch / dinner / studio and party space called the "DIRECTV House." Like many of the A-listers who come to town for TIFF, this space can be found inside the Shangri-La Hotel.

This private members club at King and Portland hosts the 13th annual Canadian Filmmaker's Party on September 5, right before the festival kicks off. Then, it becomes a Villa Azur Miami pop-up for four days worth of swanky film industry soirees.

Toronto's historic Royal York hotel will be hosting the global debut of something it calls Fairmont Loves Film: A series of events, retrospective photo exhibits and a Great Gatsby-themed speakeasy pop-up bar that's open to the public.

September 6

The Gladstone Hotel is hosting a TIFF launch cocktail party for movie lovers who also dig mixology. Guests can expect an "immersive cocktail experience" with live music, film-noir inspired art and guided tastings. Dress code is "film noir chic." Tickets will set you back about $50.

Toronto One Social is be hosting the opening night of TIFF inside the luxurious Ritz Carlton hotel — where, it goes without saying, you'll see many black Escalades over the next 11 days. The free event starts at 7 p.m. on the DEQ Terrace & Lounge at The Ritz.

September 7

Entertainment One's Best of the Fest celebration

The stars of as many as 14 different eOne films premiering at TIFF this year will come together at Assembly Chef's Hall on Saturday to celebrate the studio and its recent works. Red carpet arrivals start around 10 p.m., if you're keen.

Hugo Boss Canada will be putting on the hotly-anticipated Beautiful Boy, a film about coping with addiction based on the real life memoirs of a father and son. The dramatic film stars "it boy" Timothée Chalamet and the increasingly versatile Steve Carell.

The eighth annual Producer's Ball will take place on Friday night with property brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott serving as hosts. This year, it'll be housed along with NKPR's the IT House in Live Nation's new Liberty Village space "The Lounge."

Celebrate the film fest at Toronto's favourite house party club on Wellington Street. Presented by Grey Goose, the event kicks off at 6 p.m. for a VIP reception with complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

September 8

Hosted by Ben Stiller and Susan Sarandon, among others, this sold-out Festival Gala will be taking place in the Windsor Arms hotel near Yorkville. New York-based pop-artist Peter Tunney will create a live-art red carpet to celebrate the annual event's support for communities in Haiti over the past ten years.

Invited guests will enjoy sunset cocktails on the Bisha Hotel's rooftop at this gathering to celebrate the world premiere of This Changes Everything, a timely documentary about sexism in Hollywood ​​​​​​featuring Geena Davis, Meryl Streep, Sandra Oh and Jessica Chastain.

CÎROC, Don Julio and Johnnie Walker Black Label are hosting a series of cocktail parties at RBC House for films that include Everybody Knows. Keep your eyes peeled for stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem on Thursday night.

The Cactus Club Cafe on Adelaide Street will be hosting the after party for the TIFF premiere of The Hummingbird Project on Saturday. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgård and Salma Hayek, if you're looking for a solid crew to stalk.

Entertainment Weekly Party

This exclusive annual affair, known for drawing tons of A-list talent, will be taking place at the Thompson Hotel on Saturday. Dame Helen Mirren was said to be at this one last year, along with Kristin Scott Thomas and Nicole Kidman.

This annual event is one of the festival's biggest each year with more than 1,000 movie stars, film industry workers, studio executives and more in attendance. This year it'll be at the glamorous Four Seasons in Yorkville, as opposed to its usual Windsor Arms.

Bold Films + Sharp and S/Magazine TIFF Party

The House of Aurora will be hosting a joint party between the production company Bold Films and fashion magazine SHARP. The red carpet is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday night with such stars as Emmy Rossum expected to be in attendance.

September 9

The celebratory event for what might be this year's hottest TIFF film will take place in The Concert Hall in the former Masonic Temple on Yonge — most recently home to MTV Canada. It would be weird if actor/director Bradley Cooper and and his co-star Lady Gaga didn't show up for this.

Billed as North America's largest acting showcase, this American Idol-style annual event puts local actors in front of a panel of judges, agents, producers and casting directors to perform monologues at the Gladstone Hotel and maybe — just maybe — get that big break.

Revolver Films’ 35th Anniversary Party

This legendary film studio party is always one to watch — and attend, if you get the opportunity. Guest who are already confirmed for the annual event at Spice Route include Mark Cuban, Catherine O'Hara, Michael K. Williams and Carla Gugino.

The Canadian Film Fest and Directors Guild of Canada have partnered up again to celebrate homegrown Canadian talent at Toronto's The Fifth Social Club. Expected guests include filmmaker Kim Nguyen, comedian Gerry Dee, and Kim's Convenience star Andrea Bang.

September 10

Telefilm Canada + Birks Diamond Tribute to the Year’s Women in Film

Red carpet arrivals for this Monday afternoon event start around 4 p.m. outside the Atrium at Ricarda's. Director Nettie Wild, actress Tantoo Cardinal and screenwriter Susan Coyne are among the outstanding Canadian women being honoured for their contributions to film and TV this year.

The Endings Short Film Premiere at TIFF with Refinery29

Photographers Caitlin Cronenberg and Jessica Ennis host the world premier for their new short film, The Endings, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox rooftop, which is being taken over for part of the festival by New York's Refinery 29.

This event, free to all CCE members, is being presented by Technicolor at the Gladstone Hotel on Monday to celebrate Toronto's annual film festival. Non-industry folk can get in for $15 to eat, drink and schmooze with the artists behind their favourite films.

September 11

For the ninth year in a row, Peter Knegt and [dancing] Phil Villeneuve will be taking the party late, this time at Bang Sue Bar on Charlotte Street. Expect special guests, tons of great music and a rollicking celebration of queer film at TIFF.