Michael Moore brings the revolution on opening night of TIFF

Michael Moore, the ever provocative documentarian, treated the audience at the Ryerson Theatre to his latest highly political condemnation of the American political system, Fahrenheit 11/9.

Before the film even began red bandanas were handed out, meant to represent the "red necks" who were striking workers who tied the material around their necks in solidarity.

Trump baby balloons greeted festival attendees as well.

Arriving a bit late, Moore and his producers quickly walked the Red Carpet.

The sympathetic crowd applauded throughout, despite some being taken aback when Moore's sights pointed out flaws in the Clinton and Obama administration instead of the expected Trump excoriation.

Post-screening the director introduced one of the Flint Water whistleblowers, as well as the students from Parkland, Florida who have transformed their tragic witnessing of their school shooting into an effective political movement.

Moore mentioned that after announcing his film on Stephen Colbert's Late Show he was approached by the IRS to be audited. He then explained to the crowd he actually overpaid his taxes, thus is eligible for refunds with interest.

Finally, at the afterparty Moore posed with women dressed in the costumes from Margaret Atwood's The Handmaids Tale continuing the spirit of protest at injustice even as the free drinks flowed.