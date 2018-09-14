Film
tiff peoples choice award

5 movies that could win the People's Choice Award at TIFF

Predicting the winner of TIFF's People's Choice winner has often been a fool's challenge - just look at the likes of Tsotsi or Whale Rider for some under the radar films that still took the big prize. In other years the likes of home-grown films like Firecrackers or Mouthpiece might have stood a chance.

Of late, however, the bigger profile films have been getting all the attention, be it due the the increase in social media response or the shift of the award to be a kind of prognosticator for Oscar nominations.

Here then are five films that are seriously vying for the TIFF 2018 People's Choice awards, with the winner to be announced on Sunday followed by a free screening at 5:30 p.m. at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Roma

Alfonso Cuarón's Roma was supposed to play Cannes, where it almost surely would have taken the Palme do'r. It won top prize in Venice, and with its emotionally rich and technically astonishing filmmaking it could easily mirror that success here in Toronto.

First Man

TIFF audiences granted Damien Chazelle's La La Land with its big prize a few years back and they could do so again with this film that manages to be both intimate and enormous in scope at the same time.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins has followed up his Oscar-winning Moonlight with a challenging, emotionally rich and politically astute film. It would make for a welcome win indeed.

A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga wowed audiences here, and the musical, emotionally captivating film stands a good chance at the top prize.

Green Book

The audience was extremely enthusiastic for this story of race relations in the American South, and if they get out to vote expect this Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen headliner to surprise the prognosticators.

