City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
only in toronto

Only in Toronto #27: Allen's, Social Capital Theatre, Ryus Noodle Bar, TIFF

City
Staff
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Danforth might be known as Toronto’s Greektown but it’s also home to rare whisky, cheap comedy nights and now one of Toronto’s most popular ramen joints.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, we stop by three Danforth area businesses to see what’s shaking east of the DVP.

Plus, the latest buzz from the Toronto International Film Festival.

Background information on this episode:
Articles referenced in this episode include:
Places mentioned in this episode:
Ways to subscribe to the Only in Toronto podcast:

You can also listen to the Only in Toronto podcast on Alexa. Just ask Alexa to play the podcast Only in Toronto.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Allen's

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Someone was caught on video riding the roof of a GO Train

Only in Toronto #27: Allen's, Social Capital Theatre, Ryus Noodle Bar, TIFF

Protesters handcuffed at Queen's Park after yelling at Doug Ford

Greenpeace is suing the Ontario Government

There's a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend

Trudeau not getting involved in Toronto city council controversy

Rare Toronto corpse flower will soon smell like rotting flesh

There's an anti-Doug Ford rally planned for Toronto this week