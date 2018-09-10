An epic light display is coming to the Gardiner Expressway

The Bentway, Toronto's park under the Gardiner, is about to be home to a new travelling light display.

The exhibit, titled WATERLICHT, is a huge light exhibit that explores the role of water and all its dangers.

Designed by Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde, the exhibit first appeared in the Netherlands. However, it now travels the world, and will be coming to Toronto to "foster a city-wide conversation" about Lake Ontario and the importance of clean water and the environment.

Live from the creative heart of London! In front of Central St Martins WATERLICHT mesmerizing thousands of Londoners. pic.twitter.com/nnksMIRZDS — Studio Roosegaarde (@SRoosegaarde) January 19, 2018

The piece is built from LEDs, special software, and lenses, and will showcase blue waves soaring along the Bentway under the Gardiner. It hopes to call to mind the rising water levels on Lake Ontario's shore.

There will also be audio recordings of prominent historical figures from Toronto talking about water playing through the exhibit.

Due to it being a light show, the exhibit will be viewable after sundown, from approximately 7 p.m. every day, starting October 12 and running until October 14.