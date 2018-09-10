Arts
Michael Ott
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
waterlicht

An epic light display is coming to the Gardiner Expressway

Arts
Michael Ott
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Bentway, Toronto's park under the Gardiner, is about to be home to a new travelling light display. 

The exhibit, titled WATERLICHT, is a huge light exhibit that explores the role of water and all its dangers. 

Designed by Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde, the exhibit first appeared in the Netherlands. However, it now travels the world, and will be coming to Toronto to "foster a city-wide conversation" about Lake Ontario and the importance of clean water and the environment.

The piece is built from LEDs, special software, and lenses, and will showcase blue waves soaring along the Bentway under the Gardiner. It hopes to call to mind the rising water levels on Lake Ontario's shore. 

There will also be audio recordings of prominent historical figures from Toronto talking about water playing through the exhibit. 

Due to it being a light show, the exhibit will be viewable after sundown, from approximately 7 p.m. every day, starting October 12 and running until October 14. 

Lead photo by

Studio Roosegaarde

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

An epic light display is coming to the Gardiner Expressway

Old Toronto cardboard factory now a stunning wonderland of neon lights

Statue in downtown Toronto just got a bizarre makeover

There's a huge book sale in Toronto next week

Someone filmed all of Queen Street from a TTC streetcar

Fan Expo is back in Toronto for 2018 and here's what to see

A gold giraffe was briefly Toronto’s newest social media sensation

The Toronto Public Library has a bedtime story hotline