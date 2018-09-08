Toronto ramen joint is now officially one of the world’s best

One of the best ramen shops in Toronto, Ryus Noodle Bar, has just been selected as the only non-Canadian stall to be included in a Japanese ramen museum.

You read that right—the Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum isn’t dedicated to ancient artifacts or fossils, but rather to showcasing ramen from different regions. Visitors can sample different kinds of ramen at stalls set up in a replica of 1958 Japan streetscape.

The museum only reserves two spots for non-Japanese ramen stalls, so the inclusion of Ryus is a big deal.

With all the ramen shops in Toronto alone not to mention the hundreds in North America, it’s an honour for Ryus to be included as the first-ever Canadian shop.

Now diners at Ryus Noodle Bar can not only say their bowl of ramen is world-class, they can say it’s good enough to be admired in a museum.