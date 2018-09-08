Toronto ramen joint is now officially one of the world’s best
One of the best ramen shops in Toronto, Ryus Noodle Bar, has just been selected as the only non-Canadian stall to be included in a Japanese ramen museum.
You read that right—the Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum isn’t dedicated to ancient artifacts or fossils, but rather to showcasing ramen from different regions. Visitors can sample different kinds of ramen at stalls set up in a replica of 1958 Japan streetscape.
The museum only reserves two spots for non-Japanese ramen stalls, so the inclusion of Ryus is a big deal.
Doesn't this place look lovely? It's the food hall inside the Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum, built in Yokohama, Japan in 1994 as a museum and amusement centre dedicated to ramen, which features the best ramen joints from all around the world - by invite only! There are only TWO stalls for non-Japan based ramen shops, and...Ryu is going to be there this coming October 17th! 🤩🤩🤩 That's right, we will be right there, among the top ramen shops across Japan and worldwide! Watch for more pics and details coming soon 😊 Go to http://www.raumen.co.jp to learn more about this fascinating place!
With all the ramen shops in Toronto alone not to mention the hundreds in North America, it’s an honour for Ryus to be included as the first-ever Canadian shop.
Now diners at Ryus Noodle Bar can not only say their bowl of ramen is world-class, they can say it’s good enough to be admired in a museum.
