Toronto ramen joint is now officially one of the world’s best

Shin Yokohama Ramen Museum

One of the best ramen shops in Toronto, Ryus Noodle Bar, has just been selected as the only non-Canadian stall to be included in a Japanese ramen museum.

You read that right—the Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum isn’t dedicated to ancient artifacts or fossils, but rather to showcasing ramen from different regions. Visitors can sample different kinds of ramen at stalls set up in a replica of 1958 Japan streetscape.

The museum only reserves two spots for non-Japanese ramen stalls, so the inclusion of Ryus is a big deal.

With all the ramen shops in Toronto alone not to mention the hundreds in North America, it’s an honour for Ryus to be included as the first-ever Canadian shop.

Now diners at Ryus Noodle Bar can not only say their bowl of ramen is world-class, they can say it’s good enough to be admired in a museum.

Ryus Noodle Bar

