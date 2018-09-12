Film
tiff 2018

The best and worst movies at TIFF 2018 so far

We're at the midway point of the Toronto International Film Festival and already the vast majority of the big players have come to town to hold their premieres.

There are still plenty of films to choose from, and with each title screening multiple times during the fest you may yet have an opportunity to catch some of these gems or make a different choice for others.

Here are what audiences are finding the best and worst of TIFF 2018 so far.

Best

Roma

Hyperbole comes easy when describing Alfonso Cuarón’s latest - intimate, epic, sublime, it's a truly spectacular work that deserves to be seen on the big screen.

First Man

I was gifted with seeing this extraordinary film on the Cinesphere IMAX screen, and it's an experience I won't soon forget. Damien Chazelle's film about Neil Armstrong is big cinema at its best.

If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins had lots to live up to after his Oscar-winning Moonlight, and Beale is a film even more worthy of applause.

Firecrackers

An exceptional debut by young filmmaker Jasmin Mozaffari, this film about two women wanting to escape their small town confines proves that Canadian indie cinema can truly compete on the world stage.

Mouthpiece

A Toronto Indie play turned into a fantastic work by veteran filmmaker Patricia Rozema, this look at the many facets of a grieving young women left audiences moved, myself included.

Heartbound

High hopes for Janus Metz and Sine Plambech's take on Thai women marrying in Denmark were more than exceeded ― this is one of the best non-fiction films of the year, full-stop.

Worst

Destroyer

I wanted to like Nicole Kidman in a heist movie, honest, but I really did not. Neither, it seems, did many others.

Life Itself

Praise has not been especially forthcoming for Dan Fogelman's drama.

Her Smell

Many are finding Alex Ross Perry's film to be stinky.

The Public

Emilio Estevez's film isn't getting much love from the public.

