Only in Toronto #29: Barn & Stables, Grossman's Tavern, Robo Sushi, TIFF

Grossman's Tavern has been a Chinatown staple for live jazz and blues since the 1940s, persevering through all the closures of other local music venues.

In this episode of the Only in Toronto podcast, the grandson of the man who started it all at Grossman's tells us about the history of this space and the secret to its success.

Plus, a recap of TIFF and a look back at one of Toronto's most iconic dance bars on Church Street.

