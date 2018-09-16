Film
TIFF announces award winning films for 2018

With hundreds of films screened over 11 days the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival is finally drawing to a close.

There were more hits than misses this year, and many worthy films that were in contention for this year's big prize, given out annually since 1978, that will surely drive Oscar conversation this year.

Here are the list of winners from TIFF 2018.

People's Choice Award: Green Book by Peter Farrelly

People's Choice Award Runner-Ups: If Beale Street Could Talk by Barry Jenkins and Roma by Alfonso Cuarón

People's Choice Documentary Award: Free Solo by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin

People's Choice Midnight Madness Award: The Man Who Feels No Pain by Vasan Bala

Toronto Platform Prize: Cities of Last Things by Ho Wi Ding (cash prize: $25,000)

NETPAC Award for World or International Asian Film Premiere: The Third Wife by Ash Mayfair

Audentia Award for Best Female Director: Fig Tree by Aäläm-Wärqe Davidian (cash prize: 30,000)

The FIPRESCI Prize for Special Presentations: Skin by Guy Nattiv

The FIPRESCI Prize for the Discovery Programme: Float Like A Butterfly by Carmel Winters

Best Canadian Feature Film: The Fireflies are Gone by Sébastien Pilote (cash prize: $30,000)

Best Canadian First Feature Film: Roads in February by Katherine Jerkovic (cash prize: $15,000)

Best Canadian Short Film: Brotherhood by Meryam Joobeur

Best Short Film: The Field by Sandhya Suri

There will be a free screening of the People's Choice Award Winner - Green Book tonight. Tickets were available online starting this morning at 8 a.m.

Green Book

