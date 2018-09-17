City
toronto 401 traffic

Someone dumped money all over a Toronto highway

Yogurt spills aside, "There's cash all over the road" has got to be the most delightful reason for a traffic jam in recent Toronto history.

That doesn't make it any less dangerous, but at least it's more interesting than a slow tow truck.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt confirmed on Monday that provincial police received multiple calls on Sunday afternoon about $20 bills spilling onto the 400 Highway near Vaughan.

Witnesses say that people stopped their cars and went out onto the busy freeway to grab for money — all of which was gone by the time police and MTO officials arrived to the scene. 

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Schmidt said that he has no information on where the money came from or how much of it there was in total.

Global reporter Jeremy Cohn wrote that calls came in about $20 bills  "all over" the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Highway 7 late Sunday afternoon.

Shockingly, none of those who stopped to collect the money have yet to come forward with additional details. I guess this makes it a case of finders-keepers.

