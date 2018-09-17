Someone dumped money all over a Toronto highway

Yogurt spills aside, "There's cash all over the road" has got to be the most delightful reason for a traffic jam in recent Toronto history.

That doesn't make it any less dangerous, but at least it's more interesting than a slow tow truck.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt confirmed on Monday that provincial police received multiple calls on Sunday afternoon about $20 bills spilling onto the 400 Highway near Vaughan.

Today we went blacklight neon mini-golfing because it is hot af. The place we went to is in the middle of a dying power centre, Walmart-scale dying mall. A 30 theatre complex, a number of bars, all shuttered. This is right where and at the same time at the $20s spilled on the 400 — jordanclaire (@jordanclaire) September 16, 2018

Witnesses say that people stopped their cars and went out onto the busy freeway to grab for money — all of which was gone by the time police and MTO officials arrived to the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

All the cash was retrieved by the time OPP and MTO crews arrived in the area. https://t.co/XP4REcwTZ3 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 16, 2018

Schmidt said that he has no information on where the money came from or how much of it there was in total.

Global reporter Jeremy Cohn wrote that calls came in about $20 bills "all over" the northbound lanes of Highway 400 near Highway 7 late Sunday afternoon.

Shockingly, none of those who stopped to collect the money have yet to come forward with additional details. I guess this makes it a case of finders-keepers.